Dawson County GOP Holiday Reception
Tuesday at 7 PM at the Lakeview Center, Holiday Reception with the the Dawson County Chamber of Commerce. Special guest speaker is Business Owner Michael Thompson of the Advantage Group....…
Public Open Houses on GA 400 Tollway Demolition Project Scheduled for Sept. and Oct.
The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) will hold four public meetings in September and October 2013 to provide information on the ending of tolling on GA 400 and the demolition process and timeline. There will be no formal presentations, but transportation representatives will be on hand…
Lanier Technical College Dawson Campus sets new enrollment record!
The Dawson Campus of Lanier Technical College sets a new enrollment record of 213 students! This Fall semester has the largest enrollment for any given academic term in the history of the Dawson Campus. The Dawson Campus started classes in September 2006. In 2012, the College dedicated…
“Shut down and Shut up”
Of course part of the problem is that even if they shut down and go home, they still won't shut up.…
“Do Nothing”
Down in Nankipooh we have a saying, that if a man don't know nothing about farming, or teaching, or running a…
“Vacation”
Lets see now, what's the tally sheet on all of the problems he has fixed since his last vacation. Well…
Recent Comments