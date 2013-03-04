Tuesday at 7 PM at the Lakeview Center, Holiday Reception with the the Dawson County Chamber of Commerce. Special guest speaker is Business Owner Michael Thompson of the Advantage Group....…

Public Open Houses on GA 400 Tollway Demolition Project Scheduled for Sept. and Oct. The State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA) will hold four public meetings in September and October 2013 to provide information on the ending of tolling on GA 400 and the demolition process and timeline. There will be no formal presentations, but transportation representatives will be on hand…