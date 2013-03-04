Categories

Food & Wine

2012 Hardy’s Nottage Hill Chardonnay

How good is an eight dollar Chardonnay? Well according to my wife the "Queen of Chardonnay", the 2012 Hardy's Nottage Hill Chardonnay was so good…

2012 Carneros Highway Chardonnay
Norm’s Tasting Notes: 2012 Waterstone Sauvignon Blanc
Norm’s Tasting Notes 2011 Raymond Reserve Selection Napa Valley Chardonnay
Events

Dawson Day 2013

No charge for general admission, live entertainment, and fireworks display. Children’s activities, souvenirs, and concessions will be available for purchase. Please do not bring coolers to event…

Dawson County Blood Drives For July 2013
Georgia Behavioral Health And Delopmental Disabilities Public Forum On April 11th
The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia
Sports

Dawson County High School Basketball

  Dawson County High School Basketball by: Scoop Biggers Dawson County Basketball should be fun to watch this year.  After a great 11- 0 start the Tigers…

Results from the North Georgia Junior Open, Nov. 24-25
Referee Classes In Cumming And Dawsonville
Pinecrest Lady Paladins Place 7th in State for Cross Country
Outdoor Recreation

Winter is a Prime Time for Crappie Fishing

The brief Georgia winter provides a great opportunity to get excellent results for crappie fishing, and several reservoirs across the state offer rewards for anglers willing to…

Hunters Ready for 2012 Firearms Deer Season
Tree Stand Safety
Dawson County Coyotes
Local History

The Nankipooh Enquirer “Done Throwed a Shoe”

I might have told ya'll before that Thursday was always horse shoe pitchin day at the Biggers Grocery down there in Nankipooh, and I was thinkin the…

Remembering the Gettysburg Reunion of 1913
Remembering Jefferson Davis: American Patriot & Southern Hero
Business

Lanier Technical College Dawson Campus sets new enrollment record!

The Dawson Campus of Lanier Technical College sets a new enrollment record of 213 students! This Fall semester has the largest enrollment for any given academic term…

Sawnee EMC Gifts Lanier Tech $5,000 for Dual Enrollment
What is “Biomass” and Why is it Controversial as a Potential Source of Energy?
Lanier Technical College Foundation’s Second Annual Pheasant Shoot